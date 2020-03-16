PSL postpones fixtures due to coronavirus

The Premier Soccer League has suspended all the coming week's Absa Premiership matches, but not yet the league or all domestic professional football, PSL chairman Irvin Khoza announced on Monday.

The announcement was made at a press conference at the PSL offices in Parktown, Johannesburg, on Monday.

The league's matches on Tuesday (Mamelodi Sundowns versus Orlando Pirates), Wednesday (Kaizer Chiefs versus Bidvest Wits) and the coming weekend's round of matches have been suspended.

The PSL will hold a meeting on Thursday regarding any further decisions, including a potential suspension of the league.

The announcement came after the PSL executive committee held an urgent meeting from noon on Monday following President Cyril Ramaphosa's national emergency declared on Sunday, in which one of the measures was a prohibition on gatherings of 100 or more people.

"We are facing challenges at the moment that have not been seen in the history of the country," Khoza said.

Khoza said the PSL will ask for clarity on the 100-person limitation regarding a decision on suspending the league, or playing matches behind closed doors.

The PSL chairman said questions over promotion and relegation, player contracts and travel will be taken into consideration on any coming decision to suspend the league in its entirety.

Second-placed defending champions Sundowns were to meet fourth-placed Pirates at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday night, and league leaders Chiefs were scheduled to play sixth-placed Bidvest Wits at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night. The matches have been suspended.

Khoza said the current season's MultiChoice Diski Challenge reserve league has been suspended in full, with immediate affect.

There have been more than 60 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in SA, and more than 160,000 case and more than 6,000 deaths worldwide.