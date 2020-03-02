Outnumbered Connacht show Kings a thing or two
Despite playing part of the match with only 13 men, a gutsy Connacht side still managed to pull off a hard-fought 29-19 win over the Isuzu Southern Kings at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday...
Despite playing part of the match with only 13 men, a gutsy Connacht side still managed to pull off a hard-fought 29-19 win over the Isuzu Southern Kings at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.