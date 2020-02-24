Nurkovic's commitment to Amakhosi's cause is unquestionable

Two of Castro's goals came in that breathtaking 3-2 smash-and-grab league win over Bucs in November - a game that gave Nurkovic a first taste of playing in front of a 90,000 sell-out crowd.

He was used to just 200 fans in the stands in the Slovakian second division league where the 27-year-old marksman's 23 league goals for KFC Komarno last season won Chiefs' signature.

"This (derby) really is an amazing feeling for me. I think it's every player's dream to play in front of 90,000 people and I'm really happy to be part of it.

"We're meeting a good team (Pirates), good coach (Josef Zinnbauer), but for us it's important to respect every opponent and not look too much at other teams.

"We just have to look at ourselves and do our best," is Nurkovic's immediate response when asked about the derby and in-form Bucs who come to Saturday's match on the back of six league wins in a row and six points behind Chiefs.

The same cannot be said of Nurkovic's team whose lead at the top of the Absa Premiership was cut to four points by reigning champions Mamelodi Sundowns this week.

"These things happen in the biggest clubs in the world," Nurkovic says of Chiefs losing momentum in their chase for the first league title in five years after a shock 2-1 defeat at home against Maritzburg United last week.

"I think we played well in that game (Maritzburg) and had a lot of opportunities. But sometimes the ball just doesn't want to go in. This is the time that we have to stick together. I'm an optimist and I think we just need to continue with the same fighting spirit and we'll see in the end."