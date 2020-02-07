Who will replace in-form Mhango in Pirates' tricky cup clash against Wits?

Some of the attackers at Pirates who have not seen enough game time since Zinnbauer arrived at the club in December are Tshegofatso Mabaso‚ Zambians Justin Shonga and Augustine Mulenga.

“We are working very hard during our training sessions with the strikers and I hope to have a good hand in terms of picking the player who will replace Gabba.

"I hope that I make a good decision by choosing the player who will make the goal.”

The German mentor said his players are aware that there are no second chances in cup football.

“It is a cup game and you have a chance to get to the next round or you are out‚" he said.

"We have an opponent who is the favorite in this game because they have a big squad and they have top players.

"Some of their players are internationals and it is not going to be easy to play against Wits.”

“I have a good feeling in SA‚ I think the positive results are part of this‚" he continued.

"The next game is important and we have to focus on Wits because they are one of the best teams in the league.

"They have played 15 matches in the league and they have 30 points‚ which mean if they win their games in hand they will go above us on the log.”