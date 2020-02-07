Federer vs Nadal‚ in Cape Town‚ in front of the biggest tennis crowd ever‚ with Trevor Noah cracking jokes and Bill Gates to keep the score.

Friday’s Match In Africa hosted by the Roger Federer Federation will raise more than the expected $1 million (R14.9m); it will surely raise some of the biggest cheers ever heard inside the Cape Town Stadium‚ along with the collective pulse rate of the 50 000 spectators.

Federer‚ the most successful player in history with 20 grand slam titles to his name‚ up against his biggest rival Rafael Nadal‚ who with 19 grand slams of his own looks set to eclipse Federer’s record.

Federer‚ who retains strong South African links by virtue of his South African-born mom‚ versus Nadal, who first caught the eye of the pro tennis world at a junior tournament at Sun City‚ which he won when just 12 years old.

Expect the usual classy fireworks when these two competitors face off late on Friday for an exhibition match immediately after a doubles match also featuring Noah and Gates.

However, Friday’s packed itinerary at Cape Town stadium goes way beyond tennis.

At 2.15pm Federer and Nadal are scheduled to host a “Learning through Play” session at the Cape Town Athletics Stadium. The pair will then have an “open” practice session‚ followed by a courtside media session.

Before the two matches there will also be live entertainment, featuring local talent.