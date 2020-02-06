Sport

Mapeza can’t wait for next round after Chippa eclipse Galaxy

By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 06 February 2020

Chippa United coach Norman Mapeza said he could not wait for the next round of the Nedbank Cup after  the Chilli Boys knocked out defending champions TS Galaxy in their last-32 match.

The Port Elizabeth-based club dashed Galaxy’s hopes of retaining their title, beating them 3-0 at a wet Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday night...

X