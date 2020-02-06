Mapeza can’t wait for next round after Chippa eclipse Galaxy
Chippa United coach Norman Mapeza said he could not wait for the next round of the Nedbank Cup after the Chilli Boys knocked out defending champions TS Galaxy in their last-32 match.
The Port Elizabeth-based club dashed Galaxy’s hopes of retaining their title, beating them 3-0 at a wet Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday night...
