Mapeza to approach clash with TS Galaxy like any other match

PREMIUM

Chippa United coach Norman Mapeza does not seem fazed by the hype surrounding the team’s Nedbank Cup last 32 fixture against defending champions TS Galxay.



The game on Wednesday night sees much-loved former Chilli Boys coach Dan “Dance” Malesela back at the Nelson Mandela Bay in charge of the opposition. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.