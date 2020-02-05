Ayabonga Khaka urges Proteas women to regroup

The SA women’s side will be attempting to return to the form that saw their New Zealand tour off to a flying start when they come up against the White Ferns in the second T20I match of the five-match series in Seddon Park on Thursday.

After a bright start in the one-day internationals, the Proteas Women suffered a humbling nine-wicket loss on Sunday in the first T20I at the Bay Oval and will be looking to make a quick response.

Disappointed at their comprehensive loss to New Zealand Women, Proteas seam bowler Ayabonga Khaka who has made an encouraging comeback to international cricket following an injury ravaged 2019 has promised the team will regroup, come back hard and enjoy victory against the White Ferns.

“The last result did not go to our liking and we have to turn that around pretty quickly,” she said after the team’s training session.

“Hopefully the good form we showed early in the tour starts again.

“It’s always a big challenge against New Zealand but it’s one we appreciate and we need to be aggressive from the onset.

"[New Zealand batter Sophie] Devine is very dangerous with her international experience but we just concentrate on what we are trying to do.

“They have always got some exceptional ball strikers so it’s always a good challenge.

“We got the ball rolling nicely here and it’s important we get that momentum back.”

The visitors will be eyeing a return for captain Dane van Niekerk, Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp after they missed the T20I opener in Mount Maunganui, and Khaka is confident the three charges have the character to lift the team and influence the remaining matches.

“It would be great to have all three of them [Kapp, van Niekerk and Luus] back as they bring a lot of experience to the team,” Khaka said.

“The role they play in this team is crucial and it will go a long way in helping us get the necessary win we need to come back in this T20 series.” — Cricket SA