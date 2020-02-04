Cheetahs coach rues missed chances against Kings

PREMIUM

If the Toyota Cheetahs had grabbed all their opportunities they could have handed out an even bigger hiding to the Isuzu Southern Kings, Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie said.



Though the Cheetahs ran out easy 45-0 winners, a disappointed Fourie believes his team left many points out on the field in Bloemfontein...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.