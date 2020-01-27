Chippa regroup for Pirates clash

Chippa United have gone back to the drawing board in search of a quick fix before their Absa Premiership fixture against Orlando Pirates at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Friday.

Chippa were thumped 3-0 by SuperSport United at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Friday night and are now desperate to recover their winning formula.

Making victory even more vital, the Pirates game will also form part of the Chilli Boys’ 10th anniversary this week, the team having been founded in January 2010.

“Pirates is a big club. We just need to rectify the problems we made today and see how the game progresses,” Mapeza said about his plans for the Buccaneers game after their loss on Friday.

A penalty in the 38th minute and two second-half goals from Matsatsantsa striker Bradley Grobler and Luke Fleurs saw Chippa suffer their eighth defeat in the league this season.

They have 22 points from 20 games.

When the two sides met in the first leg of the season it was the Chilli Boys who emerged victorious, beating SuperSport 1-0 at the NMB Stadium.

Before last Friday’s match, captain Veli Mothwa admitted that it was not going to be an easy game for his side, but losing was never an option as he hoped for at least a draw.

Mapeza said: “In the first half we did well and we had some decent chances. I think in the second half we did not defend well considering what we have been doing before.

“I think our defensive department was solid, but today there were goals that could have been avoided, except for the penalty, which is the referee’s decision.

“But I think for the other two goals we could have done better.

“The boys worked so hard. It’s not easy but we will keep fighting.”

Matsatsantsa started the match brightly, with Moses Waiswa keen to impress on his debut for the three-time PSL champions.

The Ugandan attacker called Mothwa into action with a curling free-kick and the Chippa goalkeeper produced a decent save.

SuperSport did most of the attacking, with Chippa happy to sit back and launch quick attacks.

The hosts upped the tempo after the half-hour mark and they were awarded a penalty after a handball incident.

Grobler then beat Mothwa from the spot-kick to make it 1-0 to SuperSport in the 38th minute — netting his ninth league goal of the season in the process.

The Chilli Boys were the better side after the restart and they came close to scoring after the Matsatsantsa defence was exposed.

However, Ronwen Williams was alert and the SuperSport keeper produced a fantastic save to deny Nigerian striker Augustine Chidi Kwem in the 52nd minute.

Kaitano Tembo’s men regained control of the match and they managed to double their lead through their hitman Grobler.

The former Ajax Cape Town marksman beat Mothwa with a fine finish to make it 2-0 to SuperSport four minutes after the hour mark.

The visitors were struggling to contain SuperSport, who extended their lead in the 74th minute through Luke Fleurs’s header with 16 minutes left.

Chippa were awarded a late penalty after a handball incident, but Boikanyo Komane was denied by Williams from the spot-kick to ensure that SuperSport defeated Chippa 3-0 on the night. — Additional reporting by SuperSport.com