Kings boss meets ex-Bok coach

Isuzu Southern Kings chair Loyiso Dotwana has had a meeting with former Springbok coach Jake White about the progress his team are making in the Guinness PRO14.

However, the Kings are still remaining tight-lipped about who will become their permament head coach.

“Jake White came to Port Elizabeth to watch the cricket Test match between the Proteas and England, and also to visit friends,” Dotwana said.

“We happened to also be at the cricket match and used the opportunity to talk to him about rugby matters, including whether he had been following any of our matches.

“Subsequently, we had dinner with him for further discussions on his views and the progress he may have noticed since the start of the current season.

“As we have previously stated, the search to identify and appoint a head coach for the Isuzu Southern Kings is still an ongoing progress.

“At the appropriate time we will make an announcement as soon as there is an update on the matter.”