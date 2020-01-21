Bay Ultra Marathon set to light up streets of PE

With little over a week to go, thousands of road runners are gearing up for a race along picturesque Marine Drive when they tackle the Bay Ultra Marathon next month.



The event, powered by telecommunications company Amobia and presented by Body Concept Road Warriors, will see some of the Bay’s top runners look to test their ultra distance limits. ..

