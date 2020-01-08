Pollok Beach to host leading triathletes

PREMIUM

Pollok Beach will be the scene of some fast-paced triathlon action as hundreds of competitors gear up for the Nelson Mandela Bay Triathlon Championships on Saturday.



The championships, sanctioned by Triathlon South Africa, will feature a host of hopefuls as they begin their quest for a place at the national championships in Durban later this year. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.