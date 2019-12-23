Vernon Philander announces retirement after England Test series

Proteas seamer Vernon Philander, has called time on an exemplary international career with the announcement of his retirement from all forms of international cricket at the end of the Test series against England in January 2020.

In an international career that has spanned more than 12 years, Philander has played 97 matches across all three formats, taking a combined 261 wickets with 1784 runs scored.

The 34-year-old from Cape Town burst onto the scene with an unforgettable debut Test match against Australia in November 2011.

It saw him take an outstanding combined 8/78, including a famous spell of 5/15 that had the visitors bowled out for 47 in their second innings of the Test at Newlands as South Africa cantered to victory by eight wickets.

He also took a record-breaking 51 wickets in his first seven Test matches which earned him the 2012 South African Cricketer of the Year accolade at that year’s Cricket South Africa annual awards gala along with Test Cricketer and Fans Cricketer of the Year trophies.

Over and above those enviable achievements, Philander picked up 100 Test wickets in 20 matches and pulled off an remarkable batting innings of 105 minutes and 98 balls for an unbeaten 27 runs in Sri Lanka in 2014 to save the Test match, helping South Africa regain their number one Test ranking.

"I would like to hereby announce that I will be retiring from international cricket at the conclusion of the Test series against England. I feel that it is the appropriate time to conclude what has been an amazing journey," Philander said in a statement.

Cricket South Africa Director of Cricket Graeme Smith commented on the effect that Philander has had on the Proteas set-up and South African cricket as a whole.

“Vernon has been an outstanding performer in the time that he has represented his country, especially in the Test format.

"He has made a huge impact for the Proteas and has been at the frontline with the ball for most of his time in the set-up. He has given his best in every appearance and I think that how he has turned himself into an all-rounder has been particularly pleasing to watch," Smith said

“One of the many things that have stood out for me with Vern is his character, his determination and the way that he has always been up for a fight and a challenge has shown the heart of the man."

- Cricket SA