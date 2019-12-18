He isn’t the David Warner or Rohit Sharma type of opener most Test teams crave‚ but his type of agenda-setting is the kind that wins Tests.

Malan gets in‚ gets set and goes big. Strike rates shouldn’t be an issue in Test matches‚ but Malan’s been unfairly painted as a go-slow opener.

There are 15 sessions in a Test and each team requires an opener who can bat for at least five of them.

Malan’s showed at franchise level‚ especially last season with his 821 runs‚ that he can bat long and bat big. If there’s a berth at the top‚ he has to be the next cab off the rank.

Rassie van der Dussen (Lions)

For those who think Van der Dussen is a white ball show pony‚ he once top scored in the 2017-18 four-day competition with 959 runs. That’s top notch batting‚ whichever way you look at it.

The past two seasons have seen less red ball involvement because of his white ball exploits‚ which have landed him in the national team.