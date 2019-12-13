Sport

Uitenhage basketball crown up for grabs

PREMIUM
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 13 December 2019

 

Teams are all geared up for the second edition of the LoveLife Sport 4 Change basketball tournament at the LoveLife Centre in KwaNobuhle, Uitenhage, on Saturday...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Business Day TV: Why inflation has moderated to an almost nine-year low
Business Day TV: How some quick wins could jump-start the economy

Most Read

X