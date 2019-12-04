Two changes for City Marathon

For the first time since its inception, participants in the the PE City Marathon and Relay EMS 10km race on Saturday will have both a new venue and a new sponsor.

The Comrades and Two Oceans qualifier, organised by Crusaders Athletic Club with KFC as the title sponsor, will start and end at African Sky’s Venue.

Galaxy Entertainment, Dimension Data and Britehouse are once again co-sponsors for the event.

Organisers are expecting more than 1,000 runners for the marathon and around 600 for the 10km event.

While the venue has changed, the marathon course will still cover the original route with runners heading out towards Old Cape Road and meandering through the countryside.

Organisers are urging runners to keep the field clean by either carrying their own water, or making use of the many bins that will be placed along the route.

Runners and their supporters are reminded that no parking will be allowed in Nassau Street. The parking area will be accessible from Sonop.

The marathon starts at 5am and the 10km an hour later.

Last year Gift Chigomarawa was first home in 2:29:21. Danette Smith was the first female finisher with a time of 3:04:59.

Late registration will be accepted from 5pm to 8pm at African Sky on Friday and from 4am on the Saturday. Runners are encouraged to enter on the Friday night.

Organisers have once again initiated a charity drive with Animal Welfare, Aurora Special Care Centre and the Adopt a School Foundation nominated beneficiaries.

Businesses and individuals are urged to support the initiative.

For more info call Shaun Roberts 082-711-1341.