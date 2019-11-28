Kaizer Chiefs fans all about that twerk life after stunning victory
Kaizer Chiefs went all in during a league match against Stellenbosch at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday evening, delivering a stunning 4-0 win, much to their fans' delight.
Siyabonga Ngezana made sure the team was off to a good start, scoring its first goal 11 minutes in, with Samir Nurković scoring a brace and Dumisani Zuma getting the final goal to cement Amakhosi's dominance throughout the match.
Ernst Middendorp's charges next face Bloemfontein Celtic. The match takes place on December 7 at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium.
Here is a glimpse into how Amakhosi fans are living their best twerk life. Oh, and there was some shade.
@KaizerChiefs win . The boys r back. Catch us if u can.— Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) November 27, 2019
I can't believe our enemies are so disappointed after hoping Stellenbouch would beat Kaizer Chiefs. #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/RCid31GYBf— Ngwana Mmuwi (@robzinterris) November 27, 2019
The way Kaizer Chiefs have more points than Orlando Pirates, you’ll think that Pirates is busy with CAF Competition pic.twitter.com/Z2Cmia3FVK— J i g g y ♠ A c e (@justtlou_) November 28, 2019
Give a RETWEET if you believe if he's the current best striker in PSL. His name is Samir Nurkovic #Amakhosi4Life #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/Ser2rlHU0D— Ngwana Mmuwi (@robzinterris) November 27, 2019
Another 3 points. Still at the top of the PSL table. Thank you Kaizer Chiefs.?✌️ #Amakhosi4Life #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/K0emG8Vh6F— Mbaliyezwe Ndlela (@mbali_ndlela) November 27, 2019
#amakhosi4Life#KaizerChiefs— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) November 27, 2019
Shapa @KaizerChiefs ✌?✌?✌?✌?✌? pic.twitter.com/qLoiptiRpz