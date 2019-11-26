Chippa’s fight for survival continues

Chippa United’s desperate quest for Absa Premiership points swings back into action this week when they take on Black Leopards at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).



The Port Elizabeth-based football side are coming off a two-week break which they used to rebuild and rejuvenate ahead of the last four matches before the league breaks for the festive season...

