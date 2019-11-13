Break just what doctor ordered for resurgent Kings
Having three weeks off to take stock of their situation in the Guinness PRO14 could not have come at a better time for the Isuzu Southern Kings.
On a high after their win over the Ospreys, the Kings will have a break from action when the Heineken Champions Cup takes centre stage in Europe...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.