Why Chiefs coach Middendorp didn't play several players against Chippa

This was after a gruelling 120 minutes of football ended 2-2 before Amakhosi beat Orlando Pirates on penalties in Saturday’s Telkom Knockout derby quarterfinal at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

“The technical team and the medical department were already [looking at it] on Sunday‚ and the final decision was made on Monday‚” Middendorp said.

“We had to be sure which players would travel. The medical department has a say. ‘Definitely not Lebogang [Manyama]‚ definitely not Khama [Billliat]‚ not Eric [Mathoho]; please be careful with Yagan Sasman.

“These instructions are coming – we made a list on Monday morning after these treatments.

“It was very clear – ‘Listen to the medical department‚ listen to the sports science. What can we do? Which players are no used?’

“And in the end you have to make a combination of what is then requested.

“With Daniel Akpeyi it was a very clear decision to say‚ ‘He’s on a third yellow card. Give Bruce this game’.”

Middendorp said central midfielder Kearyn Baccus and right-back Reeve Frosler should return to fitness‚ having missed the Chippa game and the TKO derby in Durban.

“I have had the results that all the players [are available]‚” the coach said.

“Even Yagan Sasman here‚ we decided at lunch time‚ after a test this [Wednesday] morning that he needs these two or three more days. He will be available.

“Khama Billiat‚ definitely; Lebogang and Eric Mathoho definitely. It looks like Reeve and Kearyn definitely will be available.”

Chiefs’ goals against Chippa came via a brace by Dumisani Zuma in the 67th and 90th minutes.