WATCH | Elton Jantjies and Faf de Klerk first to arrive at OR Tambo Airport
Springboks Elton Jantjies and Faf de Klerk emerged to a rapturous reception when they came through the terminal gates at OR Tambo Airport on Tuesday afternoon.
The two players were the first to walk out of the gates and faced scores of supporters packed at the airport to welcome the new Rugby World Cup Champions.
The fans sang together with the SA Police Service brass band as the players started to arrive from Japan in groups.
#EltonJantjies is one of the first #Springboks players to arrive at #ORTamboAirport. pic.twitter.com/dF1JSYDLbp— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) November 5, 2019
The Boks overcame the odds to lift the Rugby World Cup by beating England in the final in Japan on Saturday.
They won the trophy for the third time.
The rest of the players are expected to arrive later on Tuesday with coach Rassie Erasmus and captain Siya Kolisi expected to land around 7pm with the trophy.
Pieter-Steph du Toit and forwards coach Matt Proudfoot also arrived after the first group.
#Springboks supporters waiting for the players to arrive at #ORTamboAirport. pic.twitter.com/4uasz9eHpk— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) November 5, 2019