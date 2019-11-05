Five things you gotta know about Faf de Klerk - from his love life to THAT broek

Springbok scrum-half Faf de Klerk is an internet sensation after the national team won the Rugby World Cup for the third time on Saturday, and a video of him greeting Britain's Prince Harry in his world-famous patriotic Speedo went viral.

Fans have taken a keen interest in Faf, from asking what hair product he uses on his blond locks to his love life.

Here are five De Klerk facts:

His world-famous Speedo

The SAFFA swim briefs can be purchased from Beanbag TheBrand, which is an online shop. The e-tailer is currently out of stock thanks to Faf, who made the undies famous on the internet, but they can be pre-ordered and will be shipped once the product is available again before end-November. They sell for R299.

Love life

While Faf trended on Twitter over the weekend, one user admitted to finding him attractive. We agree, but we hate breaking the news that he is taken.