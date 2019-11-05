Five things you gotta know about Faf de Klerk - from his love life to THAT broek
Springbok scrum-half Faf de Klerk is an internet sensation after the national team won the Rugby World Cup for the third time on Saturday, and a video of him greeting Britain's Prince Harry in his world-famous patriotic Speedo went viral.
Fans have taken a keen interest in Faf, from asking what hair product he uses on his blond locks to his love life.
Here are five De Klerk facts:
His world-famous Speedo
The SAFFA swim briefs can be purchased from Beanbag TheBrand, which is an online shop. The e-tailer is currently out of stock thanks to Faf, who made the undies famous on the internet, but they can be pre-ordered and will be shipped once the product is available again before end-November. They sell for R299.
Love life
While Faf trended on Twitter over the weekend, one user admitted to finding him attractive. We agree, but we hate breaking the news that he is taken.
Am I the only one who finds him attractive? #fafdeklerk pic.twitter.com/dzL7BOqtx8— Drop of Jupiter (@x_mkhizeHER) November 3, 2019
The Springbok scrumhalf had the world admiring his inner carefree party animal after SA's win against England in the 2019 Rugby World Cup on November 2 2019. The team defeated England 32-12 at Yokohama, Japan, to take their third Webb Ellis trophy. The champions quickly got into party mode, with Faf and the team drinking champagne from the cup and him greeting Prince Harry in colourful, patriotic undies, cheered on by his teammates.
If you don't believe us, head to his Instagram account where he often shares pictures of himself and his bae, and showers her with nothing but love. He captioned one recent snap: “To say she makes me happy is an understatement, #loveyou.”
He's an award-winning player
De Klerk plays scrum-half for Sales Sharks and has long been a favourite. He was awarded the player of the year and fans player of the season in the year 2017- 2018.
Exercise and good diet are wealth
Working out is not the only integral part of Faf's life. Eating foods that will build his muscle health is also key. He obviously loves his meat.
Faf is a vibe
Apart from drinking champagne from the Webb Ellis trophy and greeting Prince Harry with nothing but his Speedo on, Faf appears to be a vibe and a happy person in general.
Faf enjoys the company of his friends and travelling.