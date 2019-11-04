Sport

Bad move or good riddance? Mzansi split over Benni McCarthy sacking

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 04 November 2019
Benni McCarthy's contract has been terminated by Cape Town City FC.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

News that Cape Town City football club has parted ways with coach Benni McCarthy has met with mixed reactions.

The team announced on Sunday that McCarthy's contract had been terminated with immediate effect, after poor results.

Under his leadership, the team has managed only two wins in the past 18 games.

“The club thanks Benni for his service over the last three seasons and wishes him well in his next endeavour.

“He now becomes an integral part of the club’s history and we are proud of the successes we shared together,” said the club in a statement.

Assistant coach Vasili Manousakis will take over until a new coach is announced.

“The future represents very exciting times for Cape Town City on and off the field, as we remain dedicated to our big plans and aspirations.”

Fans were shocked and saddened at the news.

Here is a snapshot of reactions:

