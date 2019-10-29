EP quick Basheer Walters celebrates first 10-wicket haul
An inspired bowling performance from experienced Eastern Province fast bowler Basheer Walters was the catalyst for an emphatic win over Border in the 3-Day Provincial Challenge on Saturday.
Walters was in imperious form, taking 10 wickets for 107 runs, as EP overcame provincial neighbours Border by 185 runs in the red ball competition...
