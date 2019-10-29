EP quick Basheer Walters celebrates first 10-wicket haul

PREMIUM

An inspired bowling performance from experienced Eastern Province fast bowler Basheer Walters was the catalyst for an emphatic win over Border in the 3-Day Provincial Challenge on Saturday.



Walters was in imperious form, taking 10 wickets for 107 runs, as EP overcame provincial neighbours Border by 185 runs in the red ball competition...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.