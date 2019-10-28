Young Kings players must step up, Kempson says

It is time for the youngsters to step up as the Isuzu Southern Kings continue to hunt for their opening win of the season, Kings interim head coach Robbi Kempson said.



The Kings remain winless after four rounds of the Guinness PRO14, after they were beaten 36-30 by Benetton Treviso in Italy on Saturday...

