Warriors' coach wants improved effort against Lions

The Warriors are looking to put their poor start to the season behind them when they tackle the Lions in their CSA 4-Day competition clash at Buffalo Park in East London from Monday.



The Warriors kicked off their campaign with a heavy 256-run defeat to the Knights in Kimberley last week and are now aiming to bounce back with a win over the defending champion Lions, who themselves started their season with a win over the Cobras...

