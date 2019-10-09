Big forward battle looms for Kings, says Ruaan Lerm

PREMIUM

Expect the ground to shake if there is a collision between the mighty loose forwards of the Isuzu Southern Kings and Ulster at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.



Fiery Kings No 8 Ruaan Lerm is relishing the prospect of a possible confrontation with Springbok Marcell Coetzee who is expected to return to the Ulster side after recovering from an ankle injury...

