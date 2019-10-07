WBF All Africa strawweight champ Okolo targets international titles

Motherwell boxer Thembani Okolo is targeting international titles after being crowned the World Boxing Federation All Africa strawweight champion on Sunday.



Okolo, 24 defeated Port Alfred boxer Ndikho Magadaza in the seventh round to become the new WBF All Africa champ at a packed Titi Jonas Multi-Purpose Cultural Centre, in Port Alfred...

