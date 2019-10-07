Bay triathlete Carl Mangan scoops second place at Cape Ultra

Nelson Mandela Bay triathlete Carl Mangan will take some much-needed downtime before he hops back into the saddle for the Standard Bank 5150 to be held in the Bay later this year.



Mangan claimed second place overall in the Cape Ultra Triathlon held at Theewaterkloofs Dam in the heart of the Cape Winelands on Sunday...

