That‚ Moroe said‚ could impair the safety of spectators at the match.

But‚ after a meeting on Monday‚ those differences would seem to have been resolved.

“We are currently gearing up to host the New Year’s Test match at Newlands as planned‚” a CSA release quoted Moroe as saying.

“The readiness of the stadium is on track and‚ barring a significant change in circumstances‚ it is unlikely that the venue for this Test will change from our schedule.”

The second Test is thus due to start at Newlands on January 2.