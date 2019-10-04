Pitso Mosimane takes sly dig at 'rested' Chiefs

The mind games in this season's title race have already begun, with Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane firing the first salvo at the seemingly revived Kaizer Chiefs.

Amakhosi have had a dream start to the season after previous years of anguish that had turned them into a laughing stock.

The Soweto giants are currently at the summit of the Premiership with 19 points after eight games.

With tongue in cheek, Mosimane said he believes the time has come for Chiefs to end their drought.

"Chiefs are doing very well. They are doing their business properly and they have a lot of fight.

"It's a normal reaction for them to come out like this.

"I mean, how further low can they go? They hit it [rock bottom] and are coming back," he said.