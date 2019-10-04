BREAKING | Warriors coach resigns

Warriors coach Rivash Gobind will reunite with Lance Klusener as the former South Africa allrounder's assistant coach with the Afghanistan national side.

The Eastern Cape franchise announced Gobind's resignation in a statement on Friday.

The 37-year-old becomes the latest coach to leave South African cricket structures and will partner up with Klusener, who was last month named

Afghanistan's new head coach.

Gobind, who joined the Warriors in 2016, was Klusener's right-hand man when "Zulu" coached the Dolphins.

Another former Warriors coach Russell Domingo recently took up a position as Bangladesh's head coach.

Gobind enjoyed success in a short space of time with the Warriors winning the Momentum One-Day Cup in the 2017-2018 season.

He also introduced numerous young players like Matthew Breetzke, Lutho Sipamla, Sinethemba Qeshile and Onke Nyaku into the Warriors' squad. Sipamla and Qeshile went on to play in the national side.

They were among a number of players who grew under his tutelage and another was Eddie Moore who has developed into one of the best opening batsmen in the country.

Gobind, who will leave before the end of October, said he had enjoyed the opportunity to be involved with Warriors cricket over the last three years. “I hope I have left them in a better space than when I started. There is no reason why the success of this team won’t continue," Gobind said in a statement via Cricket South Africa.

“This is obviously an international cricket opportunity I can’t really turn down. It is bittersweet, because I do feel that we were really achieving something here with Warriors cricket, and it is going to be tough to walk away from it. I am very appreciative of all the support from the Warriors players and administration over the years.

“I will miss the Eastern Cape. It’s a lovely part of the country and what I have really enjoyed is the warmth people have shown me here. They don’t call Port Elizabeth the ‘friendly city’ for nothing.”

Cricket Eastern Cape chief executive Mark Williams said Gobind would be missed.

“Rivash is an exceptional person and a brilliant coach. It is a loss for us as cricket in the Eastern Cape, but this is an exciting opportunity for Rivash. We wish him well on this new journey. I also want to thank him and commend him for what he has done for the Warriors”.

Williams says the process for recruiting a new head coach had already started.

The Warriors open their season with a four-day match against the Knights in Kimberley starting on Monday and Gobind is travelling with the team.