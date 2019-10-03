East Cape cage fighters to show skills at champs

Amateur mixed martial arts fighters will show off their skills in the cage at the inaugural Valhalla Fighting Championships at the Pride Academy in Kabega Park on Saturday.

Featuring 20 amateur fighters from across the Bay and a team from Black Dragons MMA in East London, the 10 bout fight card will see some of the region’s most promising contenders in action.

Valhalla Fighting Championships founder Chris Roberts said the event was aimed at uncovering hidden talent.

“I started the Valhalla Championships as a means to raise funds for the Bonzai Fitness Centre,” Roberts said.

“The club is all about upliftment, taking children off the streets and away from drugs, and giving them the opportunity to showcase their talents while also getting recognition for their performances.

“The aim of this event is for fighters who have been blessed with the talent to show off their skills in the cage,” Roberts said.

“Our main aim is to uplift and give fighters the opportunity to get their names out there, but also to give back to the sport by growing it in areas where it is not well known,” he said.

The event will feature fighters across several weight categories.

With the championships sanctioned by Mixed Martial Arts SA, Roberts said they were following the correct channels to build a reputable brand.

“We have to abide by their rules to make sure all the protocols are followed, the necessary emergency and medical services are in attendance, and most importantly, to ensure the safety of our fighters.”

Roberts said aspiring MMA contenders could gain cage experience at the event.

Tickets at R100 (general) and R150 (cage-side) are at Westway Tickets or at the door. VIP tables, which seat 10 and include snacks, cost R2,000.

Doors open at 5pm and the event starts at 6pm, with weigh-in at 9am on Saturday.