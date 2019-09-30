Warriors' Sinethemba Qeshile ready for Kimberley onslaught

PREMIUM

Talented batsman Sinethemba Qeshile is looking to making a sizable contribution to the Warriors’ cause this coming season.



The Warriors’ opening match of the 2019-2020 campaign will see them travel to Kimberley to take on the Knights in a four-day game starting on Monday...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.