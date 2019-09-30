Warriors' Sinethemba Qeshile ready for Kimberley onslaught
Talented batsman Sinethemba Qeshile is looking to making a sizable contribution to the Warriors’ cause this coming season.
The Warriors’ opening match of the 2019-2020 campaign will see them travel to Kimberley to take on the Knights in a four-day game starting on Monday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.