The gravity and sheer fallout of a negative result on Friday against Italy perhaps makes the Springboks’ choice of hotel ideal this week.

They have left Nagoya‚ the third largest urban conglomeration in Japan‚ for the tranquil rural surrounds of Shizuoka prefecture and have checked into a hotel where the carpets are as thick as the corridors are wide.

Some in the travelling media pack have likened the elevated country hotel surrounded by trees and a golf course to the Catskill resort in the 1987 box office hit Dirty Dancing‚ while others see something more sinister and a closer resemblance to the Overlook Hotel in the cult horror The Shining.

The Boks may very well feel they are in the latter should they suffer a second ever defeat to Italy‚ which would effectively bring their Rugby World Cup campaign to an end.

The fact that they are in an area and in visual range of a nuclear power plant that has been decommissioned on account of the high possibility of it being afflicted by a magnitude 8 earthquake in the next 30 years serves to further highlight the prospect of peril.

But‚ they are playing Italy; what can go wrong?

Yes‚ they beat Canada and Namibia in pool play but before that they could hardly beat an egg.