End of Fuzile’s world title aspirations
Duncan Village star Azinga Fuzile was brutally knocked out in eight rounds by Tajikistani Shavkat Rakhimov in an IBF junior lightweight title eliminator he was winning to see his world title aspirations go up in smoke.
The packed crowd at the Orient Theatre on Sunday was plunged into eery silence when Rakhimov, trailing on points, uncorked a big left cross to drop Fuzile down hard.
Fuzile bravely beat the count but it was obvious that his legs could not support him.
Referee Deon Dwarte beckoned to him to show that he was ready to continue and Fuzile meekly raised his gloves in response.
After a brief hesitation, Dwarte gave him the benefit of the doubt and ordered the resumption of the fight.
Rakhimov charged at him and landed several blows, finishing him off with an uppercut that crashed Fuzile on the canvas once again. This time Dwarte immediately waved the fight over while Fuzile remained on the canvas for several minutes sparking fears that he had been badly hurt.
However, he eventually got up and after a while waved to the crowd to say he was fine.
It was a disappointing end to a fight which the Duncan Village star was controlling with body punches and crisp blows upstairs.
Rakhimov started aggressively but quickly lost his cool when his blows could not find the target and after one of Fuzile’s blows landed below the belt the Russian was visibly angry and remonstrated with Dwarte.
After being given five minutes to recover of which he only used three, he indicated that he was ready to continue. In a clinch he deliberately head-butted Fuzile, drawing a strong warning from Dwarte.
Round after round his fighting spirit seemed to evaporate but the few of the punches that got through drew some blood from Fuzile’s nose.
Fuzile suddenly appeared to be jaded and became a bit careless. This was when Rakhimov landed the killer punch.
Earlier, in one of the dominant performances by a challenger, Duncan Village star Ayabonga Sonjica easily dethroned Innocent Mantengu of his SA junior featherweight title in a one-sided decision.
The fight never rose to any heights as Sonjica was in cruise control from start to finish.
Displaying poise and guile, Sonjica, a former Olympian, did not rush things as he opted to pick the visitor apart with crisp punches.
Pitting southpaws against each other, it was Sonjica who proved to be miles ahead in technique.
Mantengu kept swinging wildly with some of his swings thrown from miles away.
Sonjica easily avoided them before firing his precise punches at ease.
His dominance was reflected by the judges who saw him winning by 118-109 twice and 112-108 margins for Sonjica to take his first title as a professional.
The title used to belong to his brother Thabo who is currently serving time in jail.
In another title fight Ronald Malindi scored a tougher than expected win over Michael Daries to retain his bantamweight belt.
Daries, from Kirkwood, had his moments especially when Malindi from Johannesburg was going for the kill.
In the last round Malindi pinned Daries in his corner and rained a flurry of punches only to be caught and dumped on the ropes.
In his fall he took Daries with him rendering the referee confused and he did not administer the count. Two judges turned in 117-111 scorecards while the third had it 116-112.
In brilliant display of boxing artistry, Luyanda Ntwanambi scored a well received unanimous decision with rather wide scores than the actual fight deserved over veteran Fikile Mlonyeni to lift the WBO Africa flyweight title.
Ntwanambi preserved his unbeaten record in eight fights with the win in a fight that could have gone either way.