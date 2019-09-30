End of Fuzile’s world title aspirations

Duncan Village star Azinga Fuzile was brutally knocked out in eight rounds by Tajikistani Shavkat Rakhimov in an IBF junior lightweight title eliminator he was winning to see his world title aspirations go up in smoke.

The packed crowd at the Orient Theatre on Sunday was plunged into eery silence when Rakhimov, trailing on points, uncorked a big left cross to drop Fuzile down hard.

Fuzile bravely beat the count but it was obvious that his legs could not support him.

Referee Deon Dwarte beckoned to him to show that he was ready to continue and Fuzile meekly raised his gloves in response.

After a brief hesitation, Dwarte gave him the benefit of the doubt and ordered the resumption of the fight.

Rakhimov charged at him and landed several blows, finishing him off with an uppercut that crashed Fuzile on the canvas once again. This time Dwarte immediately waved the fight over while Fuzile remained on the canvas for several minutes sparking fears that he had been badly hurt.