NWU break Madibaz's hearts to clinch Varsity Netball semi-final

NWU produced a dominant performance under pressure to book the final spot in the semi-finals with a 45-35 win over Madibaz in a match tighter than what the scoreline reflects.

With everything on the line for both teams in this crunch game, Madibaz opened the scoring in front of their home crowd.

That said, the first 10 mins of the opening quarter was neck and neck with both sides scoring at regular intervals through Wimpy Moment Maker Bianca Blom and Alicia van Staden.

In the closing minutes, NWU took the lead for the first time in the game and for the rest of the game to finish the quarter 13-9 ahead.

The second quarter continued to be a shared game, each team converting their circle entries. It was also a game of plenty of interceptions from wild passing, with both goalkeepers (and captains) Madibaz’ Jeanie Steyn and Monique Reyneke of NWU kept busy.

The introduction of Siphosethu Kilani, along with Jami-Leigh Goeda also ignited a spark for the home side, closing the gap to cut down NWU’s lead to three goals at half time, keeping the deciding game tight with both Powerplays left to play in the second half of the game.

The third quarter turned back into the favor of NWU in the beginning, dominating and extending their lead over Madibaz. But with the home crowd behind them, Madibaz kept pulling themselves back into contention.

However, some missed opportunities swung the momentum back into the favour of NWU who closed off the third quarter with a confident ‘dunk’ from van Staden unmarked in the circle, to lead 33-26 with a quarter to play and both Powerplays left.

With momentum still in favour of the visitors, the first Powerplay was taken which helped NWU extend their lead to double digits. Madibaz failed to take advantage of their own Powerplay too, with the NWU defence standing strong through FNB Player of Match and MTN Pulse Interceptor of the Match Monique Reyneke to ensure they finished off the game strongly and hold on to win by a comfortable 10 points.

The semi-finals will take place next Monday, with NWU set to travel to Pretoria to face table-toppers Tuks who they pushed close in Round 6. In the other semi, Kovsies will host Maties.

- Varsity Netball