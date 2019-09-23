Mbonambi bids sad farewell to Nyakane: "He's going to be missed‚ not by me but the whole team."

Their Rugby World Cup (RWC) bromance is over. Bongi Mbonambi on Monday reflected on the loss of Trevor Nyakane as trusty room and teammate after the latter was forced to return home because of the calf injury he sustained in the 23-13 loss to the All Blacks on Saturday.

While Nyakane heads home‚ the equally versatile Thomas du Toit will be travelling this way to replace him.

Mbonambi was particularly sad he could see off his chum.

“I was actually saying goodbye to him.

"I couldn’t really say goodbye because I had to be here (facing the media) and he had to go pack. I was going to help him pack‚” said Mbonambi.

He was philosophical about his mate’s departure.

“It happens. It is part of the sport. Trevor really worked hard to where he is. He has worked hard to get the respect everyone gives him. He is going to be missed‚ not by me but the whole team.

“He brings a different vibe wherever he walks in. He just gives his bright smile and lights up the whole room.”

“I’m gonna miss him as a teammate and a roommate. We have a World Cup to focus on‚” stressed Mbonambi.