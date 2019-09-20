Kings reveal new PRO14 playing kit

Opposition teams will be wary of the four intimidating spears and the Nguni cattle horns that will face them when they clash with a new-look Isuzu Southern Kings team.

The Kings launched their playing jersey for the Guinness PRO14 season on Friday ahead of their opening game against Cardiff Blues on September 28.

The Kings represent the Xhosa-dominant Eastern Cape province, and to pay homage to four Xhosa kingdoms, four spears are placed on the shoulders.

This is to show the team carries the hopes of the entire province on their shoulders.

Four Nguni cattle horns sit proudly on the front of the jersey, representing the heritage and culture of the Eastern Cape province.

With a dawn of a new era at the Eastern Cape-based franchise which is now under new management, new coaching staff and with a majority new playing squad, it was only inevitable that the side also go into the new season in new playing kit.

“We are at a very exciting juncture as the Kings as we look to begin the new season that coincides with a new dawn for the franchise,” said Isuzu Southern Kings Chief Operations Officer, Leigh Heard.

“We are proud to have a quality kit supplier such as TK Sports South Africa continuing this relationship with the Isuzu Southern Kings.

“The two brands have similar ambitions of being leaders in their respective fields globally, and have set high standards for producing quality that can compete with the best globally.

“We are indeed proud of our new strip, and cannot wait to see our boys running onto the field wearing it.

"We are confident that the rugby-supporting public will be blown away by our new kit and we will see many of them donning the I Kings colours on the stands as they support their team this coming season.”

The home strip has retained the dominant three colours that are synonymous with the Kings – the traditional red, black and gold.