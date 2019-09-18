Sport

Springbok coach Erasmus names team to face All Blacks in Rugby World Cup opener

By Liam Del Carme - 18 September 2019
Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus.
Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has retained the team that beat Japan for their opening Rugby World Cup match against the All Blacks in Yokohama in Saturday.

The Springbok team to play the All Blacks:

Willie le Roux; Cheslin Kolbe‚ Lukhanyo Am‚ Damian de Allende‚ Makazole Mapimpi; Handre Pollard‚ Faf de Klerk; Duane Vermeulen‚ Pieter-Steph du Toit‚ Siya Kolisi (captain); Franco Mostert‚ Eben Etzebeth; Frans Malherbe‚ Malcolm Marx‚ Stephen Kitshoff. Substitutes: Bongi Mbonambi‚ Tendai Mtawarira‚ Trevor Nykane‚ RG Snyman‚ Francois Louw; Herschel Jantjies‚ Frans Steyn‚ Jesse Kriel.

More to follow.

