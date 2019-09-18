Ladies out to steal Queens’ thunder

Thunderbirds Ladies will be looking to score their first win in the Safa Women’s League when they take on Tsunami Queens from the Free State in Butterworth on Sunday.

This will be the Eastern Cape side’s first home match after three away fixtures.

Thunderbirds have struggled to find their way in the league but managed to record their first point on Sunday when they played to a 1-1 draw against the University of Cape Town.

Prior to that encounter they suffered two straight defeats, losing 4-1 to Golden Ladies and 5-2 to Tshwane University of Technology.

The draw at the weekend has seen the team move into 10th position on the log.

However, Queens will also be on a mission.

The Free State side started their league campaign on a high with a 1-0 win against Durban Ladies, but their celebrations were short-lived.

They went on to suffer back-to-back defeats, losing 2-1 to Richmond Ladies and 3-0 to Bloemfontein Celtic in their past two matches.

Queens will be looking to bounce back to their winning ways on Sunday.