CSA appoints Amol Muzumdar as Proteas' interim Test batting coach

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday announced the appointment of Amol Muzumdar as interim batting coach of the for next month’s three-match Test series against India.

The Test series is the Proteas first engagement in the new ICC Test Match Championship.

Muzumdar had an outstanding first-class career that lasted 20 years during which time he made more than 11 000 first-class runs, including 30 centuries, at an average of 48. This included a career-best 260 on his first-class debut for Mumbai.

He has moved on to become one of the top coaches in India, holding high performance coaching certificates from the BCCI, Cricket Australia as well as in the UK through both Lancashire and Yorkshire.

His previous coaching appointment have included being the batting coach of Rajasthan Royals at the IPL, coaching the India U19 and U23 sides at the National Cricket Academy and being batting coach of the Netherlands national side.

“Amol is a perfect fit for us,” commented CSA Acting Director of Cricket Corrie van Zyl.

“He brings an intimate knowledge of Indian playing conditions and the challenges our batsmen are likely to face. He also assisted us at the spin bowling camp we held recently in India and thus has already built up a good working relationship with Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma and Zubayr Hamza.”

“Cricket has always been and will continue to be my calling,” commented Muzumdar. “Having spent 25 years on the pitch as a player I intend to spend the next 25 tapping and grooming talent on the cricket field.

“I am very excited about this new chapter to my coaching career.”

