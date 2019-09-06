Notoane said he has spent a lot of time this week explaining these key elements of the game to his charges and has warned them about the danger of undermining Zimbabwe‚ who SA regularly play against in the Cosafa region.

“So we spoke about it‚ we have to have that right balance‚” he said.

“Football is a game of moments anyway‚ so if we create more moments for us to score‚ hopefully we’ll take one or two goals away.

“The less attacking moments we create‚ the more challenges we put upon ourselves. So we have to put a team that understands those dynamics and has the talents to give us what we want going into the second leg.”

Encouraging for Notoane is the fact that some of his players are now playing regular football in their clubs‚ something that was in short supply in some members of this team last season.

“A lot of them are now regulars in their team and that gives me a smile compared to a few months back. And you can see now at training sessions we’ve had so far‚ the intensity is good‚ the energy is good. It is just to transfer that into the match day on Friday.

“The reality is that we play teams who play with reinforced defences‚ compact lines.

“They don’t give you space through and when you come around they are waiting for you and then they come at you in transition.

“That’s the modern game. So we’ve spoken about it and we are working on the elements that we require to be able to deal with these kind of situations in a game that we’re anticipating on Friday to be like that.

“Sometimes games are won on the individual moments. The creativity elements that South Africans are known for‚ the ability to open tight defences and the ability to take opportunities when they present themselves‚ are important.

“I think for me that’s something I’m referring to when I talk about mentality connecting with tactical demands of the game. That’s what we can improve on.

“Sometimes the moment is there but we don’t take it and sometimes that’s just one moment.”