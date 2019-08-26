Chippa United chasing first win against Polokwane
Chippa United will be looking to book their first victory of the season in the Absa Premiership when they play Polokwane City, on Wednesday, at Nelson Mandela Bay (kick-off 7.30pm).
The Chilli Boys will go into the game still heart sore from their 2-1 defeat to Golden Arrows, on Saturday, in Durban...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.