Samir Nurković scores fine goal as Chiefs are held by SuperSport

Bradley Grobler stole Samir Nurković's thunder with a late equaliser, but had a late penalty saved by Nigerian goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi as Kaizer Chiefs escaped with a 1-1 draw against SuperSport United.

Grobler, who's 84th minute goal was a well-taken one, earned the spot-kick when his pass bounced off Lorenzo Gordinho's hand.

Despite the protests, it was a correct call, but the erratic Akpeyi pulled off a good save.

With how the game panned out, it was two points lost for the hosts as they were the better side.

In what could only be termed as a statement of fitness intent, Itumeleng Khune saluted the crowd before sitting on the bench.

This at best, was a clear indication that in the near future, he may be seen on the field.

In what was Chiefs' first game at the FNB Stadium this season, they asked all the early questions.