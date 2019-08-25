Kevin Anderson withdraws from US Open

South Africa’s Kevin Anderson has withdrawn from the US Open‚ which starts in New York on Monday‚ due to an on-going knee injury issue.

Anderson hasn’t played since a third-round Wimbledon exit in July in yet another injury-plagued season for the 33-year-old former US Open finalist.

With only 15 competitive matches to his name this season Anderson’s ranking has dropped to 17 from a high of No 5. He also missed the entire clay court portion of the season due to an elbow injury.

It’s disappointing for Anderson who made the 2017 US Open final at Flushing Meadows and also the 2018 Wimbledon final.

This time last year he appeared to be on the brink of joining the elite players of the game but 12 months of question marks about his future are abound.

While Anderson is struggling‚ men’s world number one Novak Djokovic has his sights set on breaking Roger Federer’s record of Grand Slam wins as he looks to defend the title he won last year.