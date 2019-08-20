No stopping Willie Hepburn, 77, in V8 showdown at Aldo Scribante

He may be well into his 70s but South Africa racing legend Willie Hepburn remains a one-man army, emerging as the star of a dramatic Super Value Foods race weekend at Port Elizabeth’s Aldo Scribante circuit on Saturday.

Not only did the 77-year-old dominate the V8 Special Coastal Challenge races but he also towed his car to Port Elizabeth from Gauteng, spannered it and repaired it to squeeze into the next race even though many thought his weekend was over.

It was also a good weekend for Bay lad Brynn High, who took the Modified win, while Kean Barnard dominated the Sports and GT races and Ricardo Otto did the same in the motorcycle races.

Hepburn gave notice of his AMSC Coastal Challenge, Historic and Classic Saloons class intentions, putting his Sabat Opel Rekord V8 in a commanding pole position ahead of a healthy 24-car grid.

He cleared off to a solid firstrace win as he left the East London Capri Peranas of Damian Staffen and Darron Gudmanz to fight it out for second.

There was drama as Hepburn rushed to repair his Opel for race two after an off in the Modified race just prior but there was nothing a lot of duct tape, a few zip ties and a little blood, sweat and tears could not fix and Hepburn had it sorted just in time to start at the back.

He was third by the end of the first lap and took two more laps to haul in the leading Peranas of Gudmanz and Staffen before taking a popular win.

It was plain sailing as Hepburn did the triple in the final.

The EP Modifieds also qualified on a damp track as several drivers opted not to go out and started at the back of their classes as Hepburn once again leaned on his legendary experience to slither his monster Opel into pole position.

It had dried by the time race one started and Hepburn led High early on.