Relevant experience thin in SA’s T20 squad for India

How much is relevant experience worth? South Africa should find out during their men’s T20 series in India next month.

Quinton de Kock‚ David Miller and Kagiso Rabada are the only members of the squad who have played in India in that format at international level.

The 14 selected have played 164 Indian Premier League (IPL) games‚ but eight have never appeared in the competition and only 30 of those collective caps do not belong to De Kock or Miller.

And the quality of the challenge that De Kock’s team will face is likely to be higher than what’s needed to compete in the IPL.

The better news is that South Africa have won four of the six completed T20s they have played in India.