The Mzansi Super League (MSL) has lost most of the foreign “marquee” players who appeared in its first edition‚ but has hung on to most of their local counterparts.

Of the six foreigners who had the highest profile in last year’s tournament‚ only Chris Gayle and Jason Roy will return in November‚ according to a Cricket South Africa (CSA) release on Wednesday.

They will be joined by Wahab Riaz‚ Alex Hales‚ David Willey and Tom Curran.

Eoin Morgan‚ Dawid Malan‚ Dwayne Bravo and Rashid Khan will not be back‚ not in the same role in the same role at least.

The biggest loss is probably Khan‚ who is the leading T20 bowler in the world and was ninth among the wicket-takers and joint fourth in terms of the economy rate at the Indian Premier League (IPL).